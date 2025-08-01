Blue Jays acquire Varland, France in last-minute deadline deal with Twins

Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins broke down the teams trades ahead of the deadline on Thursday. CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 1, 2025 5:37 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 5:46 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays completed a significant trade that came down to the wire just ahead of Thursday’s deadline, acquiring reliever Louis Varland and infielder Ty France from the Minnesota Twins.

Going the other way are outfielder Alan Roden and pitching prospect Kendry Rojas.

Varland, 27, headlines the deal for Toronto, a hard-throwing reliever who addresses the bullpen in a meaningful way. The Minnesota native pitched to a 2.02 ERA in 49 innings with the Twins, with 47 strikeouts and 13 walks. Varland’s 1.8 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement) was fifth on the Twins at the time of the trade.

Varland’s fastball averages 98 mph, and he also effectively uses a knuckle curveball and sinker.

Unlike a few of Toronto’s other recent additions, notably Seranthony Dominguez and Shane Bieber, the 27-year-old Varland is under team control until 2031 and is arbitration eligible in 2027. He will join a new-look bullpen that includes Jeff Hoffman, Dominguez, Brendon Little, Yariel Rodriguez, Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty, with Yimi Garcia and Nick Sandlin both on the injured list.

France, 31, primarily a first baseman, has bounced around a few different teams in recent years. He slashed .251/.320/.357 with a .678 OPS across 101 games with the Twins this season, hitting six home runs and 19 doubles, which was tied for first on the team.

France’s best season came in 2021 with the Seattle Mariners, when he hit 18 home runs and 73 RBIs with a slash line of .291/.368/.445 and an OPS of .813. France hit 20 home runs and 83 RBIs — both career highs — with the Mariners in 2022, earning his lone All-Star nod.

The right-handed batting France is expected to play mostly against left-handed pitchers, general manager Ross Atkins said on Thursday.

France will be a free agent at season’s end. Both Varland and France are expected to be with the team for Friday’s home game against the Kansas City Royals.

Blue Jays deal from depth, keeping top prospects

Roden, 25, made his major-league debut this season following a torrid spring, earning a spot on the Blue Jays’ initial roster. He appeared in 43 games, hitting .204/.283/.306 with a .589 OPS, five doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.

Roden had more success in Triple-A with Buffalo, hitting .331/.423/.496 with a .918 OPS with three home runs, 18 RBIs and nine doubles in 32 games with the Bisons. He was drafted by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Creighton University.

Rojas, 22, was considered one of Toronto’s top 10 prospects. Signed as an international free agent out of Cuba, the young southpaw has battled some injuries in recent seasons but was pitching well at the time of the trade, recently earning his first promotion to Triple-A.

He’s pitched to a 3.46 ERA across 41 2/3 minor-league innings this season, with 62 strikeouts and only nine walks.

The four-player deal capped off a busy day for Toronto and Atkins, with other notable trades including Will Wagner to San Diego for catching prospect Brandon Valenzuela and the aforementioned Bieber acquisition from Cleveland.

The Blue Jays enter Friday’s game with a 64-46 record and a three-and-a-half-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East division. Kevin Gausman is expected to start for Toronto, matching up against Michael Wacha of the Royals.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female driver arrested after rollover crash in alleged stolen SUV on Lake Shore Boulevard West

A female driver was arrested early Friday morning in an allegedly stolen SUV after a dramatic single-vehicle rollover crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m....

23m ago

Man critically injured in downtown Toronto butcher knife attack, 1 arrested

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed with a butcher knife during an altercation in downtown Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to a homeless shelter...

10m ago

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

39m ago

Sentencing expected today for girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly Toronto swarming

An Ontario judge is set to deliver his sentence this afternoon in the case of a teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man. The girl was 14 when she...

0m ago

Top Stories

Female driver arrested after rollover crash in alleged stolen SUV on Lake Shore Boulevard West

A female driver was arrested early Friday morning in an allegedly stolen SUV after a dramatic single-vehicle rollover crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m....

23m ago

Man critically injured in downtown Toronto butcher knife attack, 1 arrested

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed with a butcher knife during an altercation in downtown Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to a homeless shelter...

10m ago

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

39m ago

Sentencing expected today for girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly Toronto swarming

An Ontario judge is set to deliver his sentence this afternoon in the case of a teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man. The girl was 14 when she...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
81-year-old woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider

An 81-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 65-year-old woman who was riding an e-scooter at the time of the crash.

17h ago

1:13
Man shot during home invasion in Brampton

Peel Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Brampton that left a man with gunshot wounds.

19h ago

1:50
Trump says Canada's Palestinian statehood plans to make trade deal 'very hard'

Trump said Canada's plans to recognize Palestinian statehood will make trade negotiations 'very hard' as the Aug. 1 deadline approaches.

21h ago

2:01
'Everything dropped on us!': Ceiling collapse at apartment building leaves woman injured

A witness described the moment a portion of concrete ceiling of an apartment building collapsed, injuring a woman that was standing underneath.

21h ago

1:27
Woman on e-scooter killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman riding an e-scooter was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in North York near Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street.

23h ago

More Videos