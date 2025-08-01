A female driver was arrested early Friday morning in an allegedly stolen SUV after a dramatic single-vehicle rollover crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. According to Toronto police reports, a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when the driver crashed into a pole on Remembrance Drive. The driver then crashed the SUV into a second pole on Stadium Road, resulting in the vehicle rolling over.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio that the driver, a 27-year-old woman, attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later and arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

The SUV involved in the crash is confirmed to have been stolen, police said.

Police initially said that a second person was arrested, but later clarified, saying that “passengers” had fled and were still wanted and being sought by the authorities.

Road closures include Lakeshore Boulevard West from Bathurst Street to Fort York Boulevard. Police expect the closure to last until early Friday afternoon.