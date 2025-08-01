Man critically injured in downtown Toronto butcher knife attack, 1 arrested

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Peter Street and Queen Street West around 3:45 a.m. following reports of an altercation. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 1, 2025 5:08 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 8:26 am.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed with a butcher knife during an altercation in downtown Toronto early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a homeless shelter at 129 Peter Street near Queen Street West around 3:45 a.m. following reports of an altercation between two men.

“[The stabbing] appears to have happened outside the shelter,” a police spokesperson said.

Paramedics rushed the victim, a man in his 40s, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

