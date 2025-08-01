Man critically injured in downtown Toronto butcher knife attack, 1 arrested
Posted August 1, 2025 5:08 am.
Last Updated August 1, 2025 8:26 am.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed with a butcher knife during an altercation in downtown Toronto early Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a homeless shelter at 129 Peter Street near Queen Street West around 3:45 a.m. following reports of an altercation between two men.
“[The stabbing] appears to have happened outside the shelter,” a police spokesperson said.
Paramedics rushed the victim, a man in his 40s, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.