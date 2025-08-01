Woman, 22, charged with murder of newborn baby in Kingston

A 22-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a newborn baby in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police say officers started investigating a suspicious death that happened in the 1400 block of Albany Drive in the city’s west end on Sunday.

Police say Thi My Nguyen was arrested on July 29 and initially charged with improperly interfering with a dead body, and she remained in custody.

They say the woman was also later charged with second-degree murder of a newborn child as a result of the continued investigation.

“Due to the circumstances of the incident under investigation, no prior release was made, as there was no apparent risk to public safety,” police said in a release

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.