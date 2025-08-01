Woman, 22, charged with murder of newborn baby in Kingston

Kingston Police vehicles are seen in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2025 3:51 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 3:52 pm.

A 22-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a newborn baby in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police say officers started investigating a suspicious death that happened in the 1400 block of Albany Drive in the city’s west end on Sunday. 

Police say Thi My Nguyen was arrested on July 29 and initially charged with improperly interfering with a dead body, and she remained in custody. 

They say the woman was also later charged with second-degree murder of a newborn child as a result of the continued investigation.

“Due to the circumstances of the incident under investigation, no prior release was made, as there was no apparent risk to public safety,” police said in a release

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Top Stories

Girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly swarming gets 16 months of probation

A teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man will spend 16 months under probation with up to a year in an intensive support and supervision program. Ontario...

56m ago

Police allege 2 men used 'deception, coercion and control' in sex trafficking of teen girl

Toronto police have arrested two suspects accused of using "deception, coercion and control" in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say the suspects created online ads advertising...

1h ago

Trump orders US nuclear subs repositioned over 'highly provocative statements' from ex-Russian leader Medvedev

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warning to Russia, President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines “based on the highly provocative statements” of the country's...

1h ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

12m ago

