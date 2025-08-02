Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man in Hamilton on Friday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) , police received a 911 call from a person in crisis at approximately 7:30 a.m.

“He said he had explosive devices and demanded a negotiator come to his residence in the area of Barton Street East and Sherman Avenue North,” the SIU said in a press release issued on Saturday.

Officers proceeded by containing the residence and then negotiations with the barricaded man took place throughout the day.

“In the late afternoon, a drone was sent into the residence. It revealed the man lying on the floor, with blood visible around him,” the SIU added. “The man was pronounced deceased.”

The SIU has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the SIU.