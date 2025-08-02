Motorcyclist, 59, struck and killed by dump truck on Hwy. 401

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on westbound Highway 401 in Toronto on Saturday morning.

Officers say a dump truck lost its driveshaft on Highway 401 at Allen Road and collided with a motorcycle just before 8:00 a.m.

The 59-year-old motorcyclist from Newmarket was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Westbound express lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Avenue Road while crews investigate and clear debris. Traffic is being diverted into the collector lanes.

Investigators encourage any witnesses to contact police.