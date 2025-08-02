Motorcyclist, 59, struck and killed by dump truck on Hwy. 401

Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 2, 2025 11:15 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2025 11:56 am.

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on westbound Highway 401 in Toronto on Saturday morning.

Officers say a dump truck lost its driveshaft on Highway 401 at Allen Road and collided with a motorcycle just before 8:00 a.m.

The 59-year-old motorcyclist from Newmarket was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Westbound express lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Avenue Road while crews investigate and clear debris. Traffic is being diverted into the collector lanes.

Investigators encourage any witnesses to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton man, 62, pronounced dead after day-long standoff with police

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man in Hamilton on Friday. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) , police received...

39m ago

Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning. Officers say a 77-year-old pedestrian from Toronto was attempting...

18m ago

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Canada has its 1st case of West Nile this year. Here's what to know about the virus

TORONTO — Confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus acquired in Canada this year arrived just in time for the August long weekend. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Thursday that...

11m ago

Top Stories

Hamilton man, 62, pronounced dead after day-long standoff with police

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man in Hamilton on Friday. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) , police received...

39m ago

Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning. Officers say a 77-year-old pedestrian from Toronto was attempting...

18m ago

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Canada has its 1st case of West Nile this year. Here's what to know about the virus

TORONTO — Confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus acquired in Canada this year arrived just in time for the August long weekend. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Thursday that...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
The 'Food Security Fund' tackles disproportionate impact of food insecurity on Black community

Hunger is a problem that touches many Canadians but it disproportionately affects Black communities nationwide. Rhianne Campbell has the latest on a new charitable effort and the kinds of organizations it hopes to help.

17h ago

2:20
Toronto police stepping up security for Grand Parade

Toronto police are implementing extra safety measures for Saturday's Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade. Erica Natividad with the details and how the city is preparing for the crowds.

17h ago

2:34
Ontario industry association urges province to reconsider $140M contract awarded to US firm

Questions are being raised about a major construction contract tied to Ontario's largest hospital project. A US-owned company has been awarded a $140 million deal, and now industry leaders are hoping the province will reconsider.

17h ago

0:42
Canada Post union workers wrap up voting on latest offer

Unionized Canada Post workers are wrapping up voting on the crown corporation's latest offer for a new contract as negotiations stalled some services.

22h ago

0:41
Here's what's open and closed in Toronto this long-weekend

With most Torontonians getting the day off on Aug. 4, here's a look at what will be opened and closed across the city this long weekend.

23h ago

More Videos