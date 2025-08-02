One man injured in Entertainment District shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Entertainment District that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital; however, the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Police say the suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle. There was no immediate description of either.