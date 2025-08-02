One man injured in Entertainment District shooting
Posted August 2, 2025 11:13 pm.
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Entertainment District that sent one man to the hospital.
Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital; however, the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.
Police say the suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle. There was no immediate description of either.