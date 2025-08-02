One man injured in Entertainment District shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 2, 2025 11:13 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Entertainment District that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital; however, the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Police say the suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle. There was no immediate description of either.

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

26m ago

Tens of thousands take to Toronto streets for Caribbean carnival celebrations

Toronto's Caribbean Carnival, formerly called "Caribana," has been going strong since 1967. Organizers say the festival, a mix of cultural, culinary and social events, was a gift to Canada on its centennial...

2h ago

Victoria Mboko stuns No. 1 seed Coco Gauff to reach NBO quarterfinals

Victoria Mboko's stellar run at the National Bank Open hit a new level Saturday. The Canadian rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 1 seed Coco Gauff of the United States, winning the women's singles...

2h ago

Man, 29, wanted for murder after five hour shelter-in-place order lifted in Bracebridge, Ont.

Provincial police are searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted for murder following a shooting and arson in Bracebridge, Ont., that forced residents to shelter in place for more than five hours. Police...

56m ago

