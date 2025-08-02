Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning.

Officers say a 77-year-old pedestrian from Toronto was attempting to cross the highway just before 9:00 a.m. and was struck by an SUV. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

One driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound Highway 404 is closed at 16th Avenue while crews investigate and clear debris.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Aurora OPP.