Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill
Posted August 2, 2025 11:50 am.
Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning.
Officers say a 77-year-old pedestrian from Toronto was attempting to cross the highway just before 9:00 a.m. and was struck by an SUV. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
One driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Southbound Highway 404 is closed at 16th Avenue while crews investigate and clear debris.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Aurora OPP.