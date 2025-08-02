Prosecutors say kids at a camp were sickened by sedatives in candy. A 76-year-old has been charged

By The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2025 8:33 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2025 9:17 am.

LONDON (AP) — A 76-year-old man appeared in a court in central England on Saturday to face child cruelty charges after several boys at a summer camp were sickened by what prosecutors say was candy laced with sedatives.

Jon Ruben was ordered detained until a hearing on Aug. 29. He did not enter a plea during the brief hearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court.

Police say they received a report on Sunday that children had fallen sick at Stathern Lodge, a converted farmhouse with a sports hall and catering facilities about 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of London.

Eight boys between 8 and 11 and one adult were taken to a hospital as a precaution. All were later discharged.

Ruben was arrested on Monday at a pub near the lodge.

Ruben, whose home address is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the lodge, faces three charges of “wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health,” relating to three boys at the camp.

The lodge is owned by Braithwaite Gospel Trust, a Christian charity. Police stressed that the owners “are independent from those people who use or hire the lodge and are not connected to the incident.”

The Associated Press

