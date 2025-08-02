Speakers Corner

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

A look at wires that Stephanie Pacheco claims have been chewed through by rodents. CITYNEWS

Stephanie Pacheco says there’s a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She’s not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating, leaving her with a pricey repair bill that isn’t covered under her warranty.

“A lot of people are saying it is because it’s soy-based,” says Pacheco.

For more than a decade, some car owners have claimed that manufacturers are using soy-based or other biodegradable wire coverings as a more eco-friendly alternative. They believe that the material is attracting rodents.

A spokesperson for Hyundai tells CityNews that the wiring material on the 2023 Palisade “is not soy-based.”

“The materials that make up the wire coating of Hyundai vehicles are not attracting rats or causing them to do any damage that isn’t common among all makes and models.” 

While Hyundai did not specify what materials they use, other drivers across the globe have long complained about the biodegradable wire coverings in newer vehicles. Multiple lawsuits have been filed in the United States against not just Hyundai, but other manufacturers. Nearly all have been dismissed.

Alan Amani owns TSR Pest Control and Wildlife Removal, and he says soy is not necessarily attracting rodents as they eat through all sorts of wires – biodegradable or not.

“There seems to be no pattern that stands out as some kinds of wires being chewed more often than others,” he says. “These are across a broad range of vehicles. I would say soy in these wires plays a very little role in attracting them.”

Whether it’s soy or not, Pacheco remains convinced that whatever the wiring coating is made of it is attracting rodents.

“I have five cars parked in the same spot. I’ve had cars that are parked all winter. There’s never been an issue,” she explained. “It’s only mine. It’s been there less, the least time of all the cars, and yet mine is the only one that’s being chewed. I think that speaks for itself.”

