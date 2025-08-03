Haitian police arrest a former senator accused of working with gangs to attack a peaceful community

FILE - Senator Nenel Cassy speaks to journalists after a news conference in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 3, 2025 11:27 am.

Last Updated August 3, 2025 1:56 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police in Haiti have arrested a former senator charged with conspiring against the state and financing criminal organizations for allegedly supporting gang members.

Nenel Cassy was arrested Saturday at a restaurant in Petionville, a wealthy district of the capital, Port-au Prince, Haiti’s National Police said in a post on Facebook. The police shared photos of the former senator in handcuffs, next to heavily armed officers wearing ski masks.

Cassy was designated as a corrupt actor by the U.S. State Department in 2023. He was accused by Haiti’s police in February of backing gang members who launched attacks on Kenscoff, a wealthy neighborhood 10 kilometers (6 miles) outside Port-au-Prince. It had been largely untouched by Haiti’s gang violence. Dozens of people were killed in the February attacks.

On Sunday, Kenscoff’s mayor told The Associated Press that nine workers were kidnapped from an orphanage in that neighborhood by armed men, including a foreign citizen whose nationality has not been confirmed. Mayor Massillon Jean said the attack happened around 2 a.m.

Gangs control 90% of Haiti’s capital, according to the United Nations, and in recent months they have been launching attacks on previously peaceful communities to seize more territory.

More than 5,6000 people were reported killed in Haiti last year, with gang violence leaving more than 1 million people homeless in recent years, according to the U.N.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 38, arrested in unprovoked Kensington Market stabbing

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after an unprovoked stabbing in Toronto's Kensington Market neighbourhood, police say. According to investigators, the victim was attacked...

30m ago

Many Finch West LRT glass platform walls damaged for months amid ongoing line testing

CityNews travelled across the Finch West LRT corridor to check out progress on the project. Several eastern stations had damaged glass.

7h ago

LeBlanc says he expects Carney, Trump will speak in the coming days

OTTAWA — Dominic LeBlanc says he expects Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will speak "over the next number of days" as the United States ratchets up pressure in trade talks. The...

11m ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

16h ago

Top Stories

Man, 38, arrested in unprovoked Kensington Market stabbing

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after an unprovoked stabbing in Toronto's Kensington Market neighbourhood, police say. According to investigators, the victim was attacked...

30m ago

Many Finch West LRT glass platform walls damaged for months amid ongoing line testing

CityNews travelled across the Finch West LRT corridor to check out progress on the project. Several eastern stations had damaged glass.

7h ago

LeBlanc says he expects Carney, Trump will speak in the coming days

OTTAWA — Dominic LeBlanc says he expects Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will speak "over the next number of days" as the United States ratchets up pressure in trade talks. The...

11m ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Several panels at Finch West LRT stations damaged, work to fix other deficiencies continues

As Finch West LRT testing and commissioning continue without a projected opening date for the line, several glass panels at station platforms have been damaged for months while crews are addressing other deficiencies. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:46
Toronto's 57th Caribbean carnival celebrations

Tens of thousands of revelers took to the streets for the 57th edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade, North America’s largest Caribbean carnival. Rhianne Campbell with more on the high-energy celebration.

20h ago

3:09
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to lower-security prison in Texas

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security facility in Texas, one week after meeting privately with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the U.S. attorney’s office in Tallahassee.

20h ago

2:42
Warm temperatures, hazy skies for Sunday

Warm temperatures and hazy skies for Sunday as wildfire smoke from the north drifts into the GTA, impacting air quality at times.

20h ago

1:37
Raptors past and present giving back: Agbaji and Kawhi step up off the court

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with details on how Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji had a hometown moment while former Raptor Kawhi Leonard reunited with Masai Ujiri in Rwanda, inspiring hundreds of children across Africa.

23h ago

More Videos