Man stabbed near Kensington Market, 1 suspect still at-large

Toronto police are investigating an early morning stabbing that took place in the city’s Kensington Market neighbourhood on Sunday.

According to investigators, the attack happened near Bellevue Avenue and Denison Square just before 5:00 a.m.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 40s. He was located with serious stab wounds and transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for one suspect. No description was released.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact authorities.