Man wanted after homeowner allegedly assaulted in east end break-in

Police are searching for a man after a homeowner was allegedly assaulted with a weapon during a break-in in the city’s east end.

Investigators say around 6 p.m. on August 2, a man was found inside a home in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area.

The man allegedly assaulted the homeowner before pulling a knife from his backpack and pointing it at him before fleeing the scene towards the Main Street subway station, where he boarded a westbound train.

The man is described as between 25 and 35 years of age, six feet tall with a muscular build, short dark hair and a short goatee. He was last seen wearing a camo baseball hat, grey t-shirt, blue and white striped long sleeve shirt tied around his waist, black pants, black and white running shoes, carrying a black packpack and a black side bag.

Police say the man is wanted for assault with a weapon, unlawfully in a dwelling, and weapons dangerous.