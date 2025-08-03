Ukrainian drone attack sets Russian oil depot on fire as Zelenskyy announces prisoner exchange

By The Associated Press

Posted August 3, 2025 4:02 am.

Last Updated August 3, 2025 8:10 am.

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot near Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi sparked a major fire, Russian officials said Sunday, as the two countries traded strikes and the Ukrainian president announced a prisoner exchange.

More than 120 firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, sparked after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank, Krasnodar regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram. Videos on social media appeared to show huge pillars of smoke billowing above the oil depot.

Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily stopped flights at Sochi’s airport.

Further north, authorities in the Voronezh region reported that four people were wounded in another Ukrainian drone strike.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 93 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Black Sea overnight into Sunday.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv, according to the State Emergency Services, wounding seven people.

The Ukrainian air force said Sunday Russia launched 76 drones and seven missiles against Ukraine. It said 60 drones and one missile were intercepted, but 16 others and six missiles hit targets across eight locations.

The reciprocal attacks came at the end of one of the deadliest weeks in Ukraine in recent months, after a Russian drone and missile attack on Thursday killed 31 people, including five children, and wounded over 150.

The continued attacks come after U.S. President Donald Trump gave on Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline — Aug. 8 — for peace efforts to make progress.

Trump said Thursday that special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia to push Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine and has threatened new economic sanctions if progress is not made.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners following their latest round of negotiations in Istanbul in July.

“There is an agreement to exchange 1,200 people,” he wrote on X, saying that the lists of individuals to be swapped were being worked on and that they were working to “unblock the return of our civilians.”

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Zelenskyy also said he discussed with top Ukrainian officials “the negotiation track – specifically, the implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings with the Russian side in Istanbul, as well as preparations for a new meeting.”

Each of the three rounds of talks between the countries this year has resulted in prisoner exchanges but yielded no breakthrough in reaching a ceasefire.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people arrested in Entertainment District shooting, 1 man injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's Entertainment District that sent one man to the hospital. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area...

1h ago

Many Finch West LRT glass platform walls damaged for months amid ongoing line testing

CityNews travelled across the Finch West LRT corridor to check out progress on the project. Several eastern stations had damaged glass.

4h ago

Man stabbed near Kensington Market, 1 suspect still at-large

Toronto police are investigating an early morning stabbing that took place in the city’s Kensington Market neighbourhood on Sunday. According to investigators, the attack happened near Bellevue Avenue...

2h ago

Woman, 69, killed in serious car crash, 6 other people injured

York Regional Police say a woman has died, and six others have been injured following a serious car crash in Vaughan. According to authorities, the collision happened on Highway 27 and Rutherford Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 people arrested in Entertainment District shooting, 1 man injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's Entertainment District that sent one man to the hospital. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area...

1h ago

Many Finch West LRT glass platform walls damaged for months amid ongoing line testing

CityNews travelled across the Finch West LRT corridor to check out progress on the project. Several eastern stations had damaged glass.

4h ago

Man stabbed near Kensington Market, 1 suspect still at-large

Toronto police are investigating an early morning stabbing that took place in the city’s Kensington Market neighbourhood on Sunday. According to investigators, the attack happened near Bellevue Avenue...

2h ago

Woman, 69, killed in serious car crash, 6 other people injured

York Regional Police say a woman has died, and six others have been injured following a serious car crash in Vaughan. According to authorities, the collision happened on Highway 27 and Rutherford Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Several panels at Finch West LRT stations damaged, work to fix other deficiencies continues

As Finch West LRT testing and commissioning continue without a projected opening date for the line, several glass panels at station platforms have been damaged for months while crews are addressing other deficiencies. Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

2:46
Toronto's 57th Caribbean carnival celebrations

Tens of thousands of revelers took to the streets for the 57th edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade, North America’s largest Caribbean carnival. Rhianne Campbell with more on the high-energy celebration.

16h ago

3:09
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to lower-security prison in Texas

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security facility in Texas, one week after meeting privately with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the U.S. attorney’s office in Tallahassee.

16h ago

2:42
Warm temperatures, hazy skies for Sunday

Warm temperatures and hazy skies for Sunday as wildfire smoke from the north drifts into the GTA, impacting air quality at times.

16h ago

1:37
Raptors past and present giving back: Agbaji and Kawhi step up off the court

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with details on how Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji had a hometown moment while former Raptor Kawhi Leonard reunited with Masai Ujiri in Rwanda, inspiring hundreds of children across Africa.

19h ago

More Videos