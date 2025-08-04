2 bison recaptured after a brief escape in King, Ont.

Two bison escaped their keep in York Region on Monday, prompting police officers to shut down local roads while they attempted to redirect the animals back home.

Just after 10:30 a.m. police issued an alert on social media advising drivers in the area of Keele Street and Davis Drive to use caution and to not approach the animals.

Farmer owner Garrett Mac Sweeniey told CityNews that the bison broke through the farm’s fence to get onto Keele Street.

He says the bison are more aggressive as they enter their annual mating season.

“That was quite scary,” Mac Sweeniey said. “We noticed they were very aggressive this past week and the week before.”

He says he contacted York Regional Police in advance to warn them about the “highly aggressive” animals.

The two bison eventually returned home safe and sound after nearly several hours on the loose.

“This is the first time in 13 years since we’ve had the bison that they’ve gone through the fence like this,” Mac Sweeniey explained.

He is now working to repair the broken fence.