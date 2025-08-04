Brantford soccer player with big heart loves to motivate his teammates.

Hudson - pictured with his sister Celeste - says he likes to help motivate his teammates at Brantford City.

By Simon Bennett

Posted August 4, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2025 7:11 am.

Hudson Smith turns 9 later in August and is a forward with Brantford City Soccer Club.

His sister – and coach – Celeste: ‘ I can say he’s one of the most loving and kind-hearted kids I know.’ They have dedicated this season to their late father.

Hudson Smith

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Hudson? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pickering man, 34, charged with murder in fatal fire that killed his mother-in-law

Police in Durham Region have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a fatal fire that killed his elderly mother-in-law earlier this year. On June 11, emergency crews responded to...

2h ago

Constant chaos: Drivers say Eglinton West intersection design is causing confusion on the road

Drivers who regularly pass through the Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road intersection are ramping up complaints about recent design changes which they say is leading to constant chaos on the road. “Everything...

SPEAKERS CORNER

54m ago

1 man shot at North York karaoke bar, police say

Toronto police are investigating a dangerous shooting that took place inside a North York karaoke bar early Monday morning. According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Victoria Park...

4h ago

Canada's economy is showing 'resilience' against U.S. tariffs. Why?

OTTAWA — "Some resilience" — those were the two words Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem used last week to describe how the Canadian economy is holding up under the weight of U.S. tariffs. Just a...

4h ago

Top Stories

Pickering man, 34, charged with murder in fatal fire that killed his mother-in-law

Police in Durham Region have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a fatal fire that killed his elderly mother-in-law earlier this year. On June 11, emergency crews responded to...

2h ago

Constant chaos: Drivers say Eglinton West intersection design is causing confusion on the road

Drivers who regularly pass through the Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road intersection are ramping up complaints about recent design changes which they say is leading to constant chaos on the road. “Everything...

SPEAKERS CORNER

54m ago

1 man shot at North York karaoke bar, police say

Toronto police are investigating a dangerous shooting that took place inside a North York karaoke bar early Monday morning. According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Victoria Park...

4h ago

Canada's economy is showing 'resilience' against U.S. tariffs. Why?

OTTAWA — "Some resilience" — those were the two words Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem used last week to describe how the Canadian economy is holding up under the weight of U.S. tariffs. Just a...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Overnight violence in downtown core

A violent weekend in Toronto as police investigate a shooting in the city’s downtown and a stabbing in the Kensington market neighborhood. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

13h ago

2:53
Widespread smoke and haze continues on holiday Monday

Hazy sunshine for the holiday Monday as the air quality across the GTA continues to feel the effects of wildfire smoke.

17h ago

2:57
Beloved Toronto reverend and mother faces deportation after fleeing danger in Kenya

A respected reverend, community leader and mother of two faces deportation back to the very danger she fled and advocates are calling on the federal government to make good on a 2021 promise to protect undocumented migrants. Rhianne Campbell reports.

17h ago

3:20
Several panels at Finch West LRT stations damaged, work to fix other deficiencies continues

As Finch West LRT testing and commissioning continue without a projected opening date for the line, several glass panels at station platforms have been damaged for months while crews are addressing other deficiencies. Nick Westoll reports.
2:46
Toronto's 57th Caribbean carnival celebrations

Tens of thousands of revelers took to the streets for the 57th edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade, North America’s largest Caribbean carnival. Rhianne Campbell with more on the high-energy celebration.
More Videos