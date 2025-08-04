Brantford soccer player with big heart loves to motivate his teammates.

Hudson Smith turns 9 later in August and is a forward with Brantford City Soccer Club.

His sister – and coach – Celeste: ‘ I can say he’s one of the most loving and kind-hearted kids I know.’ They have dedicated this season to their late father.

Hudson Smith

