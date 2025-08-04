Pickering man, 34, charged with murder in fatal fire that killed his mother-in-law

Yellow police caution tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 4, 2025 9:39 am.

Police in Durham Region have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a fatal fire that killed his elderly mother-in-law earlier this year.

On June 11, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the area of Primrose Court and Fairport Road in Pickering at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Inside the home, firefighters located the body of a 69-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post-mortem examination, the Durham Regional Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

Later that month, police arrested and charged the victim’s daughter, Sandra Coutinho, 34, of Pickering with accessory after the fact to murder.

Authorities then issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for her husband, 34-year-old Elston Coutinho. After nearly two months on the run, he was apprehended on Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not yet released a motive or any additional details regarding the case.

This is Durham region’s third homicide of 2025.

