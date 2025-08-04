Police recover bodies of two GTA men believed to have drowned in Stony Lake

Police say they recovered the bodies of two swimmers believed to have drowned in Stony Lake.

Both swimmers are from the Peel Region, according to the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. They say a 24-year-old man from Caledon, and a 26-year-old man from Brampton were both pronounced dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say they first responded on Sunday to a report of a missing person near Burleigh Falls, about 30 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.

They say the two men had been swimming in the area when one of them fell into the water. Bystanders jumped into the water to help, but while doing so, a second person went missing.

First responders searched the waters Sunday and the bodies were recovered Monday afternoon.

With files from The Canadian Press.