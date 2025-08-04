Stabbing on streetcar in East Chinatown sends woman to hospital

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed on a TTC streetcar in the city’s East Chinatown on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police say the victim left the scene after being stabbed, but was found shortly after in the Queen Street East and Munro Street area. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, approximately 40 years old with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a black hat.