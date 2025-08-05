Male youth seriously injured at Brampton’s Chinguacousy Park

A male youth under the age of 18 is in hospital with serious injuries following an incident at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of gunfire at the park, located in the Bramalea Road and Central Park Drive area, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4.

CityNews confirmed that the victim is a teenage boy who was transported to the hospital by paramedics with serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services could not confirm whether the injuries were caused by a gunshot wound or another form of trauma.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was in attendance for the Jambana Festival, an event held at the park on Monday for the Civic Holiday.

In a post shared to X just after 8 p.m. last night, Peel Regional Police said there would be an increased and visible presence of officers at Chinguacousy Park “to monitor and respond to any unlawful activities.”

“Any acts of violence, threats of violence, or vandalism will be investigated,” the post read.