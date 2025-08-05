Canadian trade with U.S. picked up in June despite tariffs: StatCan

<p>The flags of Canada and the United States fly outside a hotel in downtown Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2025 10:14 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 11:54 am.

Statistics Canada says Canadian exporters did more business with the United States in June even as tariffs ramped up.

The agency says exports to the U.S. rose 3.1 per cent in June, but were still down 12.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Canada’s trade surplus with the U.S. expanded to $3.9 billion in June as imports rose less than exports.

StatCan says declines in some metals exports coincided with the U.S. doubling global steel and aluminum tariffs to 50 per cent early in the month.

Overall, Canada’s trade deficit with the world widened to $5.9 billion in June, up from $5.5 billion in May.

StatCan says a one-time, high-value shipment spurred a jump in imports for the month, but that was somewhat offset by Canadian firms getting higher prices for their exports.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 2 injured in overnight Brampton altercation; 1 in custody

A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police. Authorities responded...

8m ago

Police investigation closes EB express lanes of Hwy. 401 at Islington

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Islington Avenue after reports of a person on the highway. Toronto police later confirmed that the person was pronounced...

1h ago

Two injured after head-on collision between vehicle and TTC streetcar on Bathurst

Two people have been taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a head-on crash involving a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in Toronto's downtown core early Tuesday morning. Toronto...

updated

1h ago

19-year-old males injured in North York shooting: police

Two 19-year-olds were injured in a late-night shooting in North York as police searched for multiple suspects. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 2 injured in overnight Brampton altercation; 1 in custody

A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police. Authorities responded...

8m ago

Police investigation closes EB express lanes of Hwy. 401 at Islington

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Islington Avenue after reports of a person on the highway. Toronto police later confirmed that the person was pronounced...

1h ago

Two injured after head-on collision between vehicle and TTC streetcar on Bathurst

Two people have been taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a head-on crash involving a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in Toronto's downtown core early Tuesday morning. Toronto...

updated

1h ago

19-year-old males injured in North York shooting: police

Two 19-year-olds were injured in a late-night shooting in North York as police searched for multiple suspects. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Toronto among worst air quality in the world

Toronto's skyline has been cloaked in smoke for days now. Experts have been warning people to limit their exposure and stay indoors. And that couldn't come at a worse time for those hoping to enjoy the long weekend. Catalina Gillies reports.

17h ago

2:24
Drivers call for changes at busy Toronto intersection

Drivers and residents who live near Eglinton Avenue W. and Allen Road say design changes made to the intersection two years ago continue to cause major problems. Pat Taney reports.
2:49
Overnight violence in downtown core

A violent weekend in Toronto as police investigate a shooting in the city’s downtown and a stabbing in the Kensington market neighborhood. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
2:53
Widespread smoke and haze continues on holiday Monday

Hazy sunshine for the holiday Monday as the air quality across the GTA continues to feel the effects of wildfire smoke.
2:57
Beloved Toronto reverend and mother faces deportation after fleeing danger in Kenya

A respected reverend, community leader and mother of two faces deportation back to the very danger she fled and advocates are calling on the federal government to make good on a 2021 promise to protect undocumented migrants. Rhianne Campbell reports.
More Videos