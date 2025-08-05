Man critically injured in Oshawa collision involving e-bike and car

A man has been rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in Oshawa early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Park Road South, prompting a full road closure between Gibb Street and Hibbert Avenue.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the collision involved an e-bike and a car. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and while the exact age of the injured male has not been confirmed, authorities tell CityNews that he is an adult.

Police say the injured man was riding the e-bike at the time of the collision.

Police say the closure will remain in effect for several hours as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DRPS.