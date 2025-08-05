Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack, report says, citing death certificate

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest in his hometown of Birmingham, England with his family in attendance and crowd of fans paying their respects.

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2025 2:37 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 3:43 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack and had coronary artery disease in addition to suffering from Parkinson’s disease for years, his death certificate said.

The singer had suffered from coronary artery disease as well as Parkinson’s, according to the certificate filed at a register office in London and obtained by The New York Times on Tuesday. Osbourne died on July 22 at 76.

An email from The Associated Press requesting confirmation from the registry office in Hillingdon Council in northwest London, which covers the district where the Black Sabbath singer was reportedly officially pronounced dead, was not immediately returned. Osbourne’s representatives didn’t immediately return the AP’s emailed requests for comment.

The document was submitted by Osbourne’s daughter Aimée Osbourne the New York Times reported. Osbourne died of “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes),” the certificate states.

Osbourne, also a somewhat unexpected reality TV star, announced in 2020 that he had Parkinson’s disease after suffering a fall. In announcing his death, his family asked for privacy and said that he was with relatives when he died.

Fans came out in droves from across the country to mourn his death in his hometown of Birmingham last week. Osbourne had his final show there just weeks before his death, as admirers watched the heavy metal icon perform while seated on a black throne.

“I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Osbourne said during his performance. “You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police on scene of shooting in Scarborough apartment building, 1 male victim

Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building where a male victim has been located. Paramedics tell CityNews they transported the victim to hospital with non...

59m ago

One dead, 2 injured in overnight Brampton altercation; 1 in custody

A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police. Authorities responded...

3h ago

Toronto police, CBSA arrest stabbing suspect in Niagara after violent assault

Toronto police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a violent stabbing incident that occurred in the city's downtown core over the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 3, at approximately 5 a.m.,...

2h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces support measures for softwood lumber industry

KELOWNA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is preparing financial supports for the forestry sector as the United States ratchets up duties on Canadian softwood lumber. Carney is promising an...

15m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police on scene of shooting in Scarborough apartment building, 1 male victim

Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building where a male victim has been located. Paramedics tell CityNews they transported the victim to hospital with non...

59m ago

One dead, 2 injured in overnight Brampton altercation; 1 in custody

A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police. Authorities responded...

3h ago

Toronto police, CBSA arrest stabbing suspect in Niagara after violent assault

Toronto police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a violent stabbing incident that occurred in the city's downtown core over the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 3, at approximately 5 a.m.,...

2h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces support measures for softwood lumber industry

KELOWNA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is preparing financial supports for the forestry sector as the United States ratchets up duties on Canadian softwood lumber. Carney is promising an...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Brampton woman killed in alleged hatchet attack, neighbours say

A Brampton neighbourhood was left in shock after a woman was fatally attacked allegedly with a hatchet.

3h ago

0:52
Chopper footage captures aftermath of TTC streetcar and vehicle head-on collision

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle and TTC streetcar crashed in a head-on collision on Bathurst Street and Robinson Street.

4h ago

1:13
Two 19-year-olds sent to hospital after North York shooting

Two 19-year-old men were sent to hospital after a shooting near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

5h ago

2:19
Dwayne Gretzky preparing for 'bucket list' concert

They have a reputation as one of the best live bands in Toronto and this week Dwayne Gretzky will be playing the biggest show of their career. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story

21h ago

2:00
One man injured after shooting inside North York Karaoke bar

Another violent incident in Toronto this long weekend. Police now continue their search for a suspect after a shooting inside a North York Karaoke bar. Afua Baah reports.

21h ago

More Videos