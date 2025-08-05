The Big Story

Are Poilievre’s democratic concerns of the long ballot valid?

An example of a ballot for the riding of Carleton, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was running for re-election, the subject of a protest by the Longest Ballot Committee, a group calling for electoral reform, is seen at the Elections Canada Distribution Centre on the day of the federal election, in Ottawa, on April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 5, 2025 7:29 am.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for legislative changes as he faces more than 200 challengers in the Alberta byelection he needs to win to regain a seat in the House of Commons.

Most of the candidates are associated with the Longest Ballot Committee, a grassroots electoral reform group seeking to draw attention to itself by flooding ballots with as many names as possible in several recent elections and byelections. But their tactics have raised questions about the effect long ballots have on the accessibility and integrity of the vote.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Julie Simmons, associate professor at the University of Guelph’s political science department, to discuss both the flaws in the Canadian electoral system that long ballots aim to highlight and whether such protests have the potential to depreciate our democracy.

