Police investigation closes EB express lanes of Hwy. 401 at Islington

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Islington Avenue after reports of a person on the highway.

Toronto police later confirmed that the person was pronounced dead, adding that it was “not a criminal matter,” and that no further information will be provided.

The Keele Street overpass is also blocked in both directions.

The eastbound collectors lanes remain open.

The area is currently experiencing a heavy traffic backup, and police are advising drivers to expect delays.

