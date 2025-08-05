Prime Minister Mark Carney scheduled to visit Kelowna, B.C., Tuesday

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 5:16 am.

KELOWNA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to be in Kelowna, B.C., for an announcement at a lumber facility on Tuesday after attending the Vancouver Pride parade on the weekend before he toured a Canadian Forces facility on Vancouver Island on Monday.

Carney toured the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges facility near Nanoose Bay outside Nanaimo with officials from the Canadian Navy.

He toured the Royal Canadian Navy vessel Sikanni accompanied by Navy Commander Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee and Commanding Officer Craig Piccolo from the testing facility.

Carney on Sunday met with B.C. Premier David Eby and officials from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, but the meeting with the premier was closed to reporters.

Carney also made a surprise appearance at the Pride parade in downtown Vancouver, where he was greeted with cheers from crowds that lined the parade route.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the province comes amid renewed tensions in the softwood lumber dispute with the U.S., which has placed anti-dumping duties on softwood lumber products that the B.C. Council of Forest Industries has condemned as “unjustified and punitive trade actions.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

