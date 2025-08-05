Two people have been taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a head-on crash involving a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s downtown core early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say the collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Robinson Street, which is south of Dundas Street.

Reports suggest the driver of a Mercedes was travelling southbound on Bathurst Street when it struck a TTC streetcar head-on in the northbound lane.

Toronto paramedics told CityNews two adults were transported to a local hospital, one with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Photo: James Tumelty/CityNews.

It is unclear whether the injured individuals were inside the car or aboard the streetcar at the time of the crash.

Bathurst Street is closed northbound from Carr Street to Dundas for the collision investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact police.