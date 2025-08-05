updated

Two injured after head-on collision between vehicle and TTC streetcar on Bathurst

Toronto police say the collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Robinson Street. Photo: James Tumelty/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 5, 2025 8:51 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 9:34 am.

Two people have been taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a head-on crash involving a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s downtown core early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say the collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Robinson Street, which is south of Dundas Street.

Reports suggest the driver of a Mercedes was travelling southbound on Bathurst Street when it struck a TTC streetcar head-on in the northbound lane.

Toronto paramedics told CityNews two adults were transported to a local hospital, one with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Two people were taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a head-on crash involving a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s downtown core early Tuesday morning. Photo: James Tumelty/CityNews.

It is unclear whether the injured individuals were inside the car or aboard the streetcar at the time of the crash.

Bathurst Street is closed northbound from Carr Street to Dundas for the collision investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact police.

Top Stories

19-year-old males injured in North York shooting: police

Two 19-year-olds were injured in a late-night shooting in North York as police searched for multiple suspects. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area...

updated

58m ago

Two seriously injured in shooting at Brampton's Chinguacousy Park

Two male victims were being treated at a hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton. Peel Regional Police responded to reports of gunfire at the park, located...

20m ago

After unionized Canada Post workers reject 'final offers,' what happens next?

Labour experts say another postal service strike is unlikely after unionized Canada Post workers rejected their employer's latest round of offers in a forced vote and the parties mull their next steps. The...

1h ago

Wildfire smoke continues to linger over Toronto

Smoke from wildfires is expected to continue drifting across southern Ontario and impacting air quality in Toronto, according to Environment Canada. Toronto recorded some of the worst air quality in...

10h ago

