Canada pushing to include Indigenous rights in United Nations plastics treaty

Plastic garbage on the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 3:21 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 5:24 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada is pushing to bring language recognizing the rights of Indigenous peoples back into a United Nations plastics pollution treaty.

Delegates from more than 170 countries are in Geneva to resume negotiations on a treaty that was supposed to be finalized last year.

Countries are at odds on how far the legally binding agreement should go, with many nations opposing caps on plastic production.

Following negotiations in South Korea in November, which ended without an agreement, the draft version of the treaty removed references to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Canada, with the backing of 45 other countries, presented a proposal Tuesday to put UNDRIP language back in to the treaty.

Scientists estimate the world disposes of more than 350 million tonnes of plastic every year, with less than one-tenth being recycled and more than one-fifth ending up in the environment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and discovered that one of the drivers had been shot. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition,...

53m ago

Principal of Rosedale arts school to remain until retirement

The principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts will remain at the school until his retirement next year following a backlash from students. Students and staff were told earlier this year that...

1h ago

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

5h ago

2 suspects sought in Scarborough shooting, 1 injured

Toronto police say two suspects were seen fleeing after a male was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

2m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and discovered that one of the drivers had been shot. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition,...

53m ago

Principal of Rosedale arts school to remain until retirement

The principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts will remain at the school until his retirement next year following a backlash from students. Students and staff were told earlier this year that...

1h ago

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

5h ago

2 suspects sought in Scarborough shooting, 1 injured

Toronto police say two suspects were seen fleeing after a male was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Eglinton Crosstown LRT testing finds 'vehicle availability' issues: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay says ongoing trial tests of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has encountered a 'vehicle availability and reliability' issue ahead of the scheduled September opening date.

5h ago

1:33
'I'm on my way to my birthday party!': Police pull over stunt driver

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

6h ago

3:13
He was promised love but in return lost his entire life’s savings

A Toronto Man is speaking out after becoming one of the latest victims in a scam skyrocketing in Canada. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

0:38
Dubai brand chocolate recalled over salmonella outbreak

Health Canada has announced a recall on several pistachio brands and products containing pistachios including the viral Dubai brand chocolate bar over a salmonella outbreak.

8h ago

2:52
Junos to introduce Latin Music category at 2026 awards

The Juno awards are making a historic change. Melissa Nakhavoly with a long overdue win that reflects the changing sound of Canadian music.

17h ago

More Videos