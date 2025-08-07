Canada’s Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko of Canada reacts during her game against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during semifinal tennis action at the National Bank Open in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 6, 2025 9:03 pm.

Victoria Mboko is one win away from a WTA title on home soil.

The 18-year-old Canadian continued her remarkable run at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers with a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) win over Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the semifinals Wednesday in Montreal.

After falling quickly in the opening set, Mboko showed tremendous resilience to win the next two and oust the No. 9-seeded Rybakina.

The Canadian also had to fight through an awkward fall in the third set that appeared to injure her wrist. Up 2-1 in the final set, Mboko had to take a medical timeout to get her wrist taped, but fought through to win the match.

After starting the year ranked outside the top 300, Mboko is already guaranteed to move into the top 50 after the event. She could move into the top 25 if she wins the tournament, which seemed unthinkable until just a few days ago.

The Canadian’s final test of the tournament will come against the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal between Naomi Osaka and Clara Tauson.

Mboko will enter the National Bank Open final looking to become the first Canadian to win the event since Bianca Andreescu won it all in 2019.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say an altercation between two men led to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and one of the drivers being shot. Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene...

2h ago

Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault near Corktown Commons

A man is wanted in connection to a suspected hate-motivated assault near Corktown Commons. Toronto police say they were called to Bayview Avenue and Front Street East just before 5:30 p.m. on August...

1h ago

Principal of Rosedale arts school to remain until retirement

The principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts will remain at the school until his retirement next year following a backlash from students. Students and staff were told earlier this year that...

6h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say an altercation between two men led to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and one of the drivers being shot. Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene...

2h ago

Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault near Corktown Commons

A man is wanted in connection to a suspected hate-motivated assault near Corktown Commons. Toronto police say they were called to Bayview Avenue and Front Street East just before 5:30 p.m. on August...

1h ago

Principal of Rosedale arts school to remain until retirement

The principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts will remain at the school until his retirement next year following a backlash from students. Students and staff were told earlier this year that...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

8:24
Carney marks 100 days since being voted in as PM

Mark Carney marks 100 days since being voted in voted in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada.  Cynthia Mulligan speaks with Amanda Alvaro, Laryssa Waler and Marion Nader about his report card.

50m ago

0:34
'El Mocambo,' Toronto's iconic music venue, gets new owner

Toronto's legendary bar and music venue 'El Mocambo' is now under new ownership.

9h ago

2:31
Eglinton Crosstown LRT testing finds 'vehicle availability' issues: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay says ongoing trial tests of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has encountered a 'vehicle availability and reliability' issue ahead of the scheduled September opening date.

10h ago

1:33
'I'm on my way to my birthday party!': Police pull over stunt driver

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

11h ago

3:13
He was promised love but in return lost his entire life’s savings

A Toronto Man is speaking out after becoming one of the latest victims in a scam skyrocketing in Canada. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

More Videos