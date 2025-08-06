A look back at Mark Carney’s first 100 days as Prime Minister

Today marks 100 days since Mark Carney was voted in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada. It was an election that marked a turning point for a handful of the federal political parties, but especially so for the Liberals. A party once well behind in support against the Conservatives, gained new momentum with a new yet familiar face.

But Prime Minister Carney knew exactly what kind of role he was stepping into, centering his campaign around a looming trade war with the U.S., and promising Canadians his support in defending our country’s freedom and sovereignty.

Host Mark Day speaks with Rob Snow, host of the Now You Know with Rob Snow radio show, to discuss both the accomplishments and failures of Prime Minister Carney during his first 100 days in office, and what kind of tone the first 100 set for the next 100 to come.