The Big Story

A look back at Mark Carney’s first 100 days as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media during the 2025 summer meetings of Canada’s premiers at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., on July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 6, 2025 7:21 am.

Today marks 100 days since Mark Carney was voted in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada. It was an election that marked a turning point for a handful of the federal political parties, but especially so for the Liberals. A party once well behind in support against the Conservatives, gained new momentum with a new yet familiar face.

But Prime Minister Carney knew exactly what kind of role he was stepping into, centering his campaign around a looming trade war with the U.S., and promising Canadians his support in defending our country’s freedom and sovereignty.

Host Mark Day speaks with Rob Snow, host of the Now You Know with Rob Snow radio show, to discuss both the accomplishments and failures of Prime Minister Carney during his first 100 days in office, and what kind of tone the first 100 set for the next 100 to come.

Top Stories

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

1h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

2h ago

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

MONTREAL — Air Canada flight attendants have voted to give their union a strike mandate. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent in favour. The...

10h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

2h ago

