Claire’s to seek creditor protection in Canada after U.S. filing, stores remain open

A Claire's store is seen in New York, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 8:36 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 9:07 am.

Claire’s Holdings LLC says it’s filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and will soon follow suit in Canada.

The accessories and cosmetics retailer says it will make a filing with the Ontario Superior Court under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Claire’s stores in North America will remain open as it embarks on the process, which it says will help monetize its assets and allow it to explore strategic alternatives for the business.

Claire’s CEO Chris Cramer positioned the decision to file for creditor protection as difficult but necessary.

He says the company made the move because of increased competition, consumer spending trends and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail.

Claire’s was founded in 1974 and has more than 2,750 Claire’s stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe. It is known for selling jewelry, cosmetics, accessories to girls between the ages of three and 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with murder in Yorkdale Mall lot shooting, 2 others wanted

A man from Quebec is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall last month. Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and...

19m ago

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

3h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

1h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with murder in Yorkdale Mall lot shooting, 2 others wanted

A man from Quebec is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall last month. Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and...

19m ago

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

3h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

1h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Junos to introduce Latin Music category at 2026 awards

The Juno awards are making a historic change. Melissa Nakhavoly with a long overdue win that reflects the changing sound of Canadian music.

10h ago

2:54
Heat wave expected by the weekend

Another heat wave is expected to hit the GTA by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:49
Woman killed and two injured in alleged hatchet attack

A 65 year old man is now facing second degree murder charges and aggravated assault after an overnight attack Tuesday morning in Brampton. Shauna Hunt talks with neighbours who fondly remember the victim.

16h ago

1:56
Brampton woman killed in alleged hatchet attack, neighbours say

A Brampton neighbourhood was left in shock after a woman was fatally attacked allegedly with a hatchet.

21h ago

1:12
Air quality warnings: A look at Southern Ontario's smoke forecast

As much of Southern Ontario remains under a hazy sky, Stella Acquisto breaks down the smoke forecast for the week.

20h ago

More Videos