Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a court decision declaring his law to remove three Toronto bike lanes unconstitutional is the “most ridiculous” ruling he has ever seen.

Ford has already said his government plans to appeal, even as it works on a compromise with the city to both keep the bike lanes and add extra lanes for vehicle traffic.

He says he has faith that the Court of Appeal will overturn the lower-court ruling, but in the event it does not, he did not rule out using the notwithstanding clause to save the law.

“I have never seen a decision like this, that a judge overrules the people of Ontario because of ideology,” Ford remarked on Wednesday. “Not because of law. Because of ideology. But we knew when they picked this judge where it was going, so it’s not a big surprise.”

Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Schabas ruled the lane removals would put people at an “increased risk of harm and death” and violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“This judge has been attacked by every single person, right across the country, for this ridiculous decision,” Ford said. “I have confidence in the courts. I have confidence in the court of appeals. Let’s see what happens from there.”

Ford made the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue a campaign issue during the snap election he called and won in February, and he says the judge’s ruling tramples on people’s democratic rights.

Schabas noted that the government had received advice from experts, reports from Toronto officials, and evidence from the city and elsewhere that removing bike lanes “will not achieve the asserted goal” of the law to reduce traffic.

“There is no evidence that the government based its decision on data, manuals or expert ‘highway engineering,’ or that its decision would ‘contribute to highway safety.’ Rather, the evidence is to the contrary,” the ruling states.

The bike removal plan was put on pause in April after Justice Schabas granted a temporary injunction.

With files from CityNews Toronto news staff