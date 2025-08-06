‘Most ridiculous ruling I’ve ever seen’: Ford slams court decision on bike lanes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 11:59 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 12:18 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a court decision declaring his law to remove three Toronto bike lanes unconstitutional is the “most ridiculous” ruling he has ever seen.

Ford has already said his government plans to appeal, even as it works on a compromise with the city to both keep the bike lanes and add extra lanes for vehicle traffic.

He says he has faith that the Court of Appeal will overturn the lower-court ruling, but in the event it does not, he did not rule out using the notwithstanding clause to save the law.

“I have never seen a decision like this, that a judge overrules the people of Ontario because of ideology,” Ford remarked on Wednesday. “Not because of law. Because of ideology. But we knew when they picked this judge where it was going, so it’s not a big surprise.”

Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Schabas ruled the lane removals would put people at an “increased risk of harm and death” and violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“This judge has been attacked by every single person, right across the country, for this ridiculous decision,” Ford said. “I have confidence in the courts. I have confidence in the court of appeals. Let’s see what happens from there.”

Related:

Ford made the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue a campaign issue during the snap election he called and won in February, and he says the judge’s ruling tramples on people’s democratic rights.

Schabas noted that the government had received advice from experts, reports from Toronto officials, and evidence from the city and elsewhere that removing bike lanes “will not achieve the asserted goal” of the law to reduce traffic.

“There is no evidence that the government based its decision on data, manuals or expert ‘highway engineering,’ or that its decision would ‘contribute to highway safety.’ Rather, the evidence is to the contrary,” the ruling states.

The bike removal plan was put on pause in April after Justice Schabas granted a temporary injunction.

With files from CityNews Toronto news staff

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle 'availability and reliability' latest issue to face line before launch

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said crews are figuring out the 'maintenance profile' of the 10-year-old Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles.

44m ago

'Please, it's my birthday': Police share video of Ferrari driver charged with stunt driving

York Regional Police have shared video of a man being pulled over in his Ferrari and charged with stunt driving, despite his pleading to the officer to give him a pass because it was his birthday. YRP...

43m ago

Canadians applying for a Nexus card can no longer choose an 'X' gender marker

Canadians renewing or applying for Nexus travel cards can no longer choose an X gender marker, following an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump that says the American government will only...

1h ago

Top Stories

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle 'availability and reliability' latest issue to face line before launch

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said crews are figuring out the 'maintenance profile' of the 10-year-old Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles.

44m ago

'Please, it's my birthday': Police share video of Ferrari driver charged with stunt driving

York Regional Police have shared video of a man being pulled over in his Ferrari and charged with stunt driving, despite his pleading to the officer to give him a pass because it was his birthday. YRP...

43m ago

Canadians applying for a Nexus card can no longer choose an 'X' gender marker

Canadians renewing or applying for Nexus travel cards can no longer choose an X gender marker, following an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump that says the American government will only...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
'I'm on my way to my birthday party!': Police pull over stunt driver

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

2h ago

0:38
Dubai brand chocolate recalled over salmonella outbreak

Health Canada has announced a recall on several pistachio brands and products containing pistachios including the viral Dubai brand chocolate bar over a salmonella outbreak.

4h ago

2:49
Woman killed and two injured in alleged hatchet attack

A 65 year old man is now facing second degree murder charges and aggravated assault after an overnight attack Tuesday morning in Brampton. Shauna Hunt talks with neighbours who fondly remember the victim.

20h ago

1:56
Brampton woman killed in alleged hatchet attack, neighbours say

A Brampton neighbourhood was left in shock after a woman was fatally attacked allegedly with a hatchet.
0:52
Chopper footage captures aftermath of TTC streetcar and vehicle head-on collision

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle and TTC streetcar crashed in a head-on collision on Bathurst Street and Robinson Street.
More Videos