‘Please, it’s my birthday’: Police share video of Ferrari driver charged with stunt driving

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 6, 2025 10:37 am.

York Regional Police have shared video of a man being pulled over in his Ferrari and charged with stunt driving, despite his pleading to the officer to give him a pass because it was his birthday.

YRP shared the clip on Instagram from an incident in October 2024 on Highway 27 in Vaughan. In it, an officer is seen approaching the vehicle, and the driver is heard telling him that he hasn’t driven his Ferrari in a while.

“You can’t go 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone,” the officer says.

The driver can be heard telling the officer that there is no way he was going that fast, to which the officer says, “I have a radar in my car. There is nothing that I can do.”

The driver then asks to see the radar, which the officer obliges to.

“That’s me!?”

“That’s you,” the officer says.

“Officer, please, it’s my birthday,” the man responds. “So, it’s a ticket? I am on my way to my birthday party, please, officer. They’re gonna take my car!?”

The man is then heard desperately pleading with the officer to give him a ticket, but to let him keep the car.

“I got to have my mother and father come pick me up,” the man says, and a part of his conversation with his mother can then be heard on camera.

YRP ended the video by indicating that the man was charged. His driver’s license was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

“Do you think this guy’s parents still let him have cake and open presents?” read the video’s caption. “As this driver learned the hard way, there are #NoExcuses for Stunt Driving… even if it’s your birthday.”

