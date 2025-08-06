Guerrero and Blue Jays rout Rockies 20-1 to cap Coors Field barrage

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, back, hugs Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Victor Vodnik in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 8:17 pm.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits, including a home run, and Davis Schneider went deep twice as the Toronto Blue Jays capped their Coors Field onslaught Wednesday with a 20-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The first-place Blue Jays finished with five homers and 24 hits to set a major league record with 63 hits in a three-game series. They established a franchise mark with 45 runs in the three-game set.

Bo Bichette and Ernie Clement also homered for the AL East leaders, who outscored the Rockies 45-6 in the series and are 26-11 since June 25. Toronto hit 13 home runs in the series.

Ty France had four doubles and Clement added four hits. Bichette and Schneider had four RBIs apiece.

Guerrero extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest current streak in the American League.

Toronto scored its final eight runs in the ninth inning off Colorado catcher Austin Nola, who gave up eight hits — including homers by Schneider and Clement.

Kevin Gausman (8-8) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Bichette hit a three-run homer off Kyle Freeland (2-12) in the third for a 3-1 lead. Nathan Lukes had a two-run triple in the fifth and Schneider homered off Angel Chivilli to begin a five-run sixth. Guerrero connected in the eighth.

Bichette and Daulton Varsho, who did not play Wednesday, both had three homers in the series.

Guerrero went 8 for 17 with two homers and four RBIs. Bichette was 7 for 17 with 10 RBIs, and Lukes was 6 for 13 with six RBIs.

