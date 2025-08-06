Judge to rule on bail for 3 men charged in alleged plot to take land near Quebec City

QUÉBEC — A judge will rule today on whether to grant bail to three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged plot to forcibly seize land in the Quebec City area.

Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity, and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

There is a publication ban on details of the bail hearing, which heard from an RCMP officer, the three accused and several of their family members.

Quebec court Judge René de la Sablonnière heard evidence and arguments in July and was expected to rule last week, but informed lawyers he needed more time.

A fourth accused — Matthew Forbes, 33 — is facing weapons charges and was granted bail under a lengthy list of conditions that include wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

The Canadian Armed Forces have said Forbes and Chabot were active members of the military at the time of their arrest on July 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press



