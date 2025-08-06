Judge to rule on bail for 3 men charged in alleged plot to take land near Quebec City

A Quebec court judge is scheduled to rule today on whether to grant bail to three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged plot to forcibly seize land in the Quebec City area. This RCMP handout image shows an example of seized military equipment in the case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Quebec RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 5:41 am.

QUÉBEC — A judge will rule today on whether to grant bail to three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged plot to forcibly seize land in the Quebec City area.

Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity, and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

There is a publication ban on details of the bail hearing, which heard from an RCMP officer, the three accused and several of their family members.

Quebec court Judge René de la Sablonnière heard evidence and arguments in July and was expected to rule last week, but informed lawyers he needed more time.

A fourth accused — Matthew Forbes, 33 — is facing weapons charges and was granted bail under a lengthy list of conditions that include wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

The Canadian Armed Forces have said Forbes and Chabot were active members of the military at the time of their arrest on July 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

1h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

2h ago

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

MONTREAL — Air Canada flight attendants have voted to give their union a strike mandate. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent in favour. The...

10h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

1h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

2h ago

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

MONTREAL — Air Canada flight attendants have voted to give their union a strike mandate. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent in favour. The...

10h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Heat wave expected by the weekend

Another heat wave is expected to hit the GTA by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:49
Woman killed and two injured in alleged hatchet attack

A 65 year old man is now facing second degree murder charges and aggravated assault after an overnight attack Tuesday morning in Brampton. Shauna Hunt talks with neighbours who fondly remember the victim.

14h ago

1:56
Brampton woman killed in alleged hatchet attack, neighbours say

A Brampton neighbourhood was left in shock after a woman was fatally attacked allegedly with a hatchet.

19h ago

1:12
Air quality warnings: A look at Southern Ontario's smoke forecast

As much of Southern Ontario remains under a hazy sky, Stella Acquisto breaks down the smoke forecast for the week.

18h ago

0:52
Chopper footage captures aftermath of TTC streetcar and vehicle head-on collision

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle and TTC streetcar crashed in a head-on collision on Bathurst Street and Robinson Street.

20h ago

More Videos