Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting swimmer at Bluffers Park in Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested a Brampton man and charged him with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Bluffers Park in Scarborough on Monday.

Officers were called to the Park’s beach area near Bluffers Park Road and Brimley Road south for reports of a sexual assault at around 5:10 p.m. on August 4.

Investigators say an adult woman was at the beach in the water when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man.

After an investigation, officers arrested Kobard Reginold, 43, of Brampton.

He’s facing a single count of sexual assault.

Reginold is scheduled to appear in court on September 16, 2025.