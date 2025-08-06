Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting swimmer at Bluffers Park in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 6, 2025 2:38 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a Brampton man and charged him with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Bluffers Park in Scarborough on Monday.

Officers were called to the Park’s beach area near Bluffers Park Road and Brimley Road south for reports of a sexual assault at around 5:10 p.m. on August 4.

Investigators say an adult woman was at the beach in the water when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man.

After an investigation, officers arrested Kobard Reginold, 43, of Brampton.

He’s facing a single count of sexual assault.

Reginold is scheduled to appear in court on September 16, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, car crash

Toronto police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and located a male at the scene who had been shot. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition,...

18m ago

Principal of Rosedale arts school to remain until retirement

The principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts will remain at the school until his retirement next year following a backlash from students. Students and staff were told earlier this year that...

13m ago

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle 'availability and reliability' latest issue to face line before launch

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said crews are figuring out the 'maintenance profile' of the 10-year-old Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles.

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, car crash

Toronto police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and located a male at the scene who had been shot. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition,...

18m ago

Principal of Rosedale arts school to remain until retirement

The principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts will remain at the school until his retirement next year following a backlash from students. Students and staff were told earlier this year that...

13m ago

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle 'availability and reliability' latest issue to face line before launch

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said crews are figuring out the 'maintenance profile' of the 10-year-old Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Eglinton Crosstown LRT testing finds 'vehicle availability' issues: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay says ongoing trial tests of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has encountered a 'vehicle availability and reliability' issue ahead of the scheduled September opening date.

3h ago

1:33
'I'm on my way to my birthday party!': Police pull over stunt driver

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

4h ago

3:13
He was promised love but in return lost his entire life’s savings

A Toronto Man is speaking out after becoming one of the latest victims in a scam skyrocketing in Canada. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

0:38
Dubai brand chocolate recalled over salmonella outbreak

Health Canada has announced a recall on several pistachio brands and products containing pistachios including the viral Dubai brand chocolate bar over a salmonella outbreak.

6h ago

2:52
Junos to introduce Latin Music category at 2026 awards

The Juno awards are making a historic change. Melissa Nakhavoly with a long overdue win that reflects the changing sound of Canadian music.

16h ago

More Videos