Man facing a dozen charges after allegedly sending hate-motivated messages

A 41-year-old man is facing a dozen charges after allegedly sending threatening and hate-motivated messages.

Toronto police say in June and July of 2025, a man made repeated xenophobic and racist comments online against two people.

Following an investigation, police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Maatman who has been charged with nine counts of criminal harassment and three counts of uttering threats.

If an alleged criminal offence is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, and a person is charged and convicted, the judge can take hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.