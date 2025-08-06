Manitoba Métis Federation turns down Carney’s invitation to talk major projects

President of the Manitoba Metis Federation David Chartrand speaks to media after the completion of the 43rd Manitoba legislature throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on November 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 11:09 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 11:51 am.

OTTAWA — The Manitoba Métis Federation is turning down Prime Minister Mark Carney’s invitation to discuss his government’s controversial major projects legislation, saying it won’t attend the meeting alongside another Métis group it says has no reason to exist.

The federation, which represents Red River Métis, says Carney’s decision to include the Métis Nation of Ontario in Thursday’s meeting undermines the integrity of the gathering and puts the government’s plans for major projects at risk.

Federation president David Chartrand says Ottawa is also propping up the Métis National Council by including it in the meeting, despite the fact that it has only two provincial members left due to conflicts related to the Métis Nation of Ontario.

Carney promised meetings with First Nations, Inuit and Métis after Indigenous leaders said they were not consulted adequately on the major projects legislation and they fear projects will move forward without their input.

While the Manitoba Métis Federation has been generally supportive of the legislation, it now says that Ottawa’s push to approve major projects is at risk if Ottawa negotiates with “illegitimate bodies.”

First Nations and other Métis groups say the communities represented by the MNO have no claim to Métis heritage and Ottawa and Ontario have no right to recognize them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Please, it's my birthday': Police share video of Ferrari driver charged with stunt driving

York Regional Police have shared video of a man being pulled over in his Ferrari and charged with stunt driving, despite his pleading to the officer to give him a pass because it was his birthday. YRP...

14m ago

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

Man charged with murder in Yorkdale Mall lot shooting, 2 others wanted

A man from Quebec is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall last month. Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and...

2h ago

Toronto Police show off whopping drug seizure after North York raid, 2 arrested

Toronto police investigators say they've taken a mountain of illegal drugs off the streets and arrested two people after a probe that culminated with a raid at a residence in North York. Police released...

35m ago

Top Stories

'Please, it's my birthday': Police share video of Ferrari driver charged with stunt driving

York Regional Police have shared video of a man being pulled over in his Ferrari and charged with stunt driving, despite his pleading to the officer to give him a pass because it was his birthday. YRP...

14m ago

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

Man charged with murder in Yorkdale Mall lot shooting, 2 others wanted

A man from Quebec is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall last month. Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and...

2h ago

Toronto Police show off whopping drug seizure after North York raid, 2 arrested

Toronto police investigators say they've taken a mountain of illegal drugs off the streets and arrested two people after a probe that culminated with a raid at a residence in North York. Police released...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Dubai brand chocolate recalled over salmonella outbreak

Health Canada has announced a recall on several pistachio brands and products containing pistachios including the viral Dubai brand chocolate bar over a salmonella outbreak.

2h ago

2:54
Heat wave expected by the weekend

Another heat wave is expected to hit the GTA by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:49
Woman killed and two injured in alleged hatchet attack

A 65 year old man is now facing second degree murder charges and aggravated assault after an overnight attack Tuesday morning in Brampton. Shauna Hunt talks with neighbours who fondly remember the victim.

18h ago

1:56
Brampton woman killed in alleged hatchet attack, neighbours say

A Brampton neighbourhood was left in shock after a woman was fatally attacked allegedly with a hatchet.

23h ago

1:12
Air quality warnings: A look at Southern Ontario's smoke forecast

As much of Southern Ontario remains under a hazy sky, Stella Acquisto breaks down the smoke forecast for the week.

22h ago

More Videos