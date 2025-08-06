Ontario labour federation urges more worker protections as air quality concerns grow

An Ontario labour group says it is advocating for more robust worker protections amid growing health concerns over poor air quality as wildfire smoke blankets the province with increasing frequency.

The Ontario Federation of Labour, which represents more than 55 unions across the province, says the push is part of a broader heat stress strategy looking at how climate change is impacting working conditions.

Its president, Laura Walton, says provincial regulations outline winter temperature benchmarks to protect workers from the cold, but there are no such protections from the heat or poor air quality.

She says the federation is working with the provincial New Democrats to introduce a motion to the legislature in November, advocating for better worker protections amid increasing extreme weather events.

Michael Lynk, professor emeritus of law at Western University and a former labour lawyer, says the more frequent air quality warnings should require unions to be more “aggressive” in asserting workplace rights in the coming years.

He says workers have the right to refuse work if they feel unsafe in extreme heat or smoke, which can send a powerful message to employers to re-examine working conditions.