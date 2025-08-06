Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 6, 2025 5:26 am.

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, between St. John Sideroad and Ballantrae Commons in the Ballantrae area of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Aurora Detachment responded to the scene, where one man was pronounced dead and four passengers were transported to the hospital with varying injuries.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene but was located shortly afterward with assistance from York Regional Police. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jaiwin Kirubananthan, 18, of Oshawa, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and public mischief.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 8.

The investigation is ongoing.

