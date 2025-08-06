Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers to discuss latest U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., on Aug. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 9:07 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 9:15 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with his cabinet and the premiers today, less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump hit Canada with a baseline 35 per cent tariff.

This latest trade war escalation applies only to goods not covered by the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on free trade, better known as CUSMA.

The latest levy took effect on Friday after the two countries failed to hit an Aug. 1 deadline to secure a new trade agreement.

Carney said yesterday at a press conference in B.C. that he has not talked to Trump in recent days but will speak with him “when it makes sense.”

The prime minister added that about 85 per cent of trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of CUSMA.

Sectoral tariffs, like the 50 per cent duty on steel, aluminum and copper, remain in place.

Top Stories

Man charged with murder in Yorkdale Mall lot shooting, 2 others wanted

A man from Quebec is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall last month. Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and...

15m ago

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

3h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

1h ago

Claire's to seek creditor protection in Canada after U.S. filing, stores remain open

Claire's Holdings LLC says it's filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and will soon follow suit in Canada. The accessories and cosmetics retailer says it will make a filing with the Ontario Superior...

51m ago

