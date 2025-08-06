Toronto police are investigating a suspected case of arson at a downtown Toronto magic mushroom dispensary.

Toronto Fire Services were called to Shroomyz Magic Mushroom Dispensary at 502 Yonge Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

TFS said crews put out the fire quickly, and the investigation was taken over by Toronto police. No injuries were reported.

Police confirmed that the fire is being treated as a suspected arson. There is no word on suspects.

Magic mushroom dispensaries are illegal in Canada under the current federal law. Toronto police wouldn’t say whether charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.