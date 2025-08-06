A youth is facing a dozen charges after an investigation into a series of armed carjackings that unfolded across Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Service announced that its B.E.A.R. (Break and Enter, Auto Theft, and Robbery) Unit had arrested a young person believed to be responsible for four separate violent incidents between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.

The arrest was made on Tuesday after a fourth victim was carjacked at gunpoint in central Hamilton. According to police, the suspect approached a stopped vehicle, pointed a firearm at the driver, and forcibly stole the car.

Authorities tracked the stolen vehicle, and when the driver came to a stop, officers moved in and arrested the youth.

Police say the investigation linked the youth to three other incidents that occurred on the evening of Aug. 3. The first involved a person selling their vehicle who was robbed at gunpoint. The vehicle was found abandoned nearby.

That same evening, another victim at his home was allegedly confronted by a suspect who pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot before the man managed to escape to safety.

Later, a third person was allegedly robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint. Police who attended the area attempted to stop the suspect, but they fled. That vehicle was also later recovered and returned to its owner.

The arrested youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been held for a bail hearing. The individual faces 15 charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm, robbery with intent, four counts of possession contrary to order, five counts of breach of youth probation, flight from police, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation is ongoing.