Youth arrested in connection with string of armed carjackings in Hamilton

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated image. Photo:

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 6, 2025 6:34 am.

A youth is facing a dozen charges after an investigation into a series of armed carjackings that unfolded across Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Service announced that its B.E.A.R. (Break and Enter, Auto Theft, and Robbery) Unit had arrested a young person believed to be responsible for four separate violent incidents between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.

The arrest was made on Tuesday after a fourth victim was carjacked at gunpoint in central Hamilton. According to police, the suspect approached a stopped vehicle, pointed a firearm at the driver, and forcibly stole the car.

Authorities tracked the stolen vehicle, and when the driver came to a stop, officers moved in and arrested the youth.

Police say the investigation linked the youth to three other incidents that occurred on the evening of Aug. 3. The first involved a person selling their vehicle who was robbed at gunpoint. The vehicle was found abandoned nearby.

That same evening, another victim at his home was allegedly confronted by a suspect who pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot before the man managed to escape to safety.

Later, a third person was allegedly robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint. Police who attended the area attempted to stop the suspect, but they fled. That vehicle was also later recovered and returned to its owner.

The arrested youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been held for a bail hearing. The individual faces 15 charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm, robbery with intent, four counts of possession contrary to order, five counts of breach of youth probation, flight from police, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

1h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

2h ago

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

MONTREAL — Air Canada flight attendants have voted to give their union a strike mandate. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent in favour. The...

10h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

1h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

2h ago

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

MONTREAL — Air Canada flight attendants have voted to give their union a strike mandate. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent in favour. The...

10h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Heat wave expected by the weekend

Another heat wave is expected to hit the GTA by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:49
Woman killed and two injured in alleged hatchet attack

A 65 year old man is now facing second degree murder charges and aggravated assault after an overnight attack Tuesday morning in Brampton. Shauna Hunt talks with neighbours who fondly remember the victim.

14h ago

1:56
Brampton woman killed in alleged hatchet attack, neighbours say

A Brampton neighbourhood was left in shock after a woman was fatally attacked allegedly with a hatchet.

19h ago

1:12
Air quality warnings: A look at Southern Ontario's smoke forecast

As much of Southern Ontario remains under a hazy sky, Stella Acquisto breaks down the smoke forecast for the week.

18h ago

0:52
Chopper footage captures aftermath of TTC streetcar and vehicle head-on collision

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle and TTC streetcar crashed in a head-on collision on Bathurst Street and Robinson Street.

20h ago

More Videos