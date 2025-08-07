2 Mississauga youths arrested in alleged stabbing of teen trying to stop them from breaking into cars

Two young people from Mississauga have been charged for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man who attempted to stop them from trying to break into parked vehicles.

Peel police say on July 21 at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Creditview Road and Shagbark Crescent.

It’s alleged the 19-year-old man was stabbed after confronting two suspects who were trying to break into parked vehicles.

The victim sustained life-altering injuries.

The suspects and victim were not known to each other.

Following an investigation, the two suspects, both under the age of 18, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.