AGCO moves to revoke North York nightclub’s liquor licence for ‘repeatedly obstructing inspections’

Exterior view of INXX Lounge on Finch Avenue West. GOOGLE MAPS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 7, 2025 3:51 pm.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it is taking action to revoke the liquor licence of a nightclub in North York after claiming that staff repeatedly blocked inspectors from entering the premises.

A Notice of Proposal to revoke the licence of INXX Lounge at 1295 Finch Avenue West has been issued against the establishment, which is also accused of allowing what the ACGO called “dangerous” overcrowding.

“By actively obstructing inspectors from carrying out their duties, the lounge directly prevented essential regulatory oversight designed to protect patrons and the broader community,” the ACGO said in a release.

“The repeated obstruction, coupled with incidents such as allowing dangerous overcrowding that exceeded the venue’s licensed capacity, demonstrate that INXX Lounge is failing to operate with integrity and in accordance with the Liquor Licence Control Act (LLCA).”

The ACGO added that there are “reasonable grounds to believe the licence holder will not operate the business with honesty, integrity and in accordance with the law.”

The ACGO cited three specific incidents where its inspectors, twice accompanied by Toronto Police officers, were blocked from entering the club.

  • On February 8, 2025, AGCO inspectors and Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were obstructed by security from entering the licensed premises. Licensees further obstructed an inspector from reviewing a handheld point-of-sale machine by removing it, and the licensee physically blocked an inspector from exiting the premises.
  • On May 24, 2025, AGCO inspectors and TPS officers were again obstructed by security from entering INXX LOUNGE. Inspectors also found the licensed premises to exceed the legal capacity.
  • On June 29, 2025, AGCO inspectors were once more obstructed by security from entering the licensed premises.

Under ACGO rules, the club has a right to appeal within 15 days of the notice.

“When licensees obstruct inspectors and police officers from doing their work, they jeopardize public safety and undermine the integrity of the regulatory framework we enforce,” Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO, said in a release.

“We will continue to take all appropriate action against those who fail to uphold these critical responsibilities.”

