B.C. restaurant owned by Bollywood star Kapil Sharma shot at a second time in a month

SURREY — Police say a restaurant in British Columbia linked to a prominent Indian comedian was shot at for the second time within a month.

Surrey police say the latest attack on Kap’s Cafe, linked to comic and television host Kapil Sharma, came early Thursday.

Police have said the cafe was the site of another overnight shooting almost one month ago, in which a gunman opened fire from inside a vehicle with a handgun.

Investigators say no one was injured in either shooting, but confirmed there was damage to the building and its windows in the latest attack.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting.

Police say anyone with information or video footage related to the shooting should contact investigators immediately.

B.C. Conservative public safety shadow minister Elenore Sturko, on social media, says the latest shootings and recent extortion cases in Surrey are making “residents feel increasingly unsafe.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press