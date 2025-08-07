Boy, 15, arrested trying to flee from RIDE stop in Hamilton

A Hamilton police officer. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/file.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 7, 2025 8:57 pm.

Hamilton Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly tried to evade a RIDE checkpoint in East Hamilton early Thursday morning, “narrowly avoiding officers on scene.”

Officers set up the RIDE checkpoint on Lawrence Road.

At around 2:30 a.m., Hamilton Police say officers spotted a black Honda Odyssey that was approaching the checkpoint, but instead of stopping the driver raced past officers at a high rate of speed, almost striking them, a police release explains.

“Police followed the vehicle and observed the driver commit several additional traffic offences before the vehicle eventually came to a stop.”

The driver, a 15-year-old male from Hamilton, was taken into custody without incident.

“Through further investigation, officers determined that the accused was in breach of a court-ordered release condition requiring him to remain at his residence during overnight hours unless accompanied by his surety,” the release adds.

The teen is now facing charges of dangerous operation, flight from peace officer and fail to comply with release order.

