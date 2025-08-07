Man wanted for murder after 3 bodies found in Bracebridge is among the dead: police

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Photo: Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2025 5:05 am.

Police say a man wanted for murder after three bodies were found in a burned-down Bracebridge, Ont., home has now been confirmed as one of the dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say 29-year-old Mitchell Gray died inside the home due to smoke inhalation. 

Investigators have determined that Gray’s parents, the other two people found at the residence last Friday, died from gunshot wounds.

The parents have been identified as 60-year-old Paul Gray and 59-year-old Anita Gray. 

Police were looking for Mitchell Gray after they responded to reports of gunshots around 8 p.m. on Friday and found the home engulfed in flames.

Police say they had to consider the possibility that the suspect was at large while investigators worked to identify all three bodies found at the home on Beatrice Town Line Road.

“We had an inclination that Mitchell was among the two bodies (inside) … but we just weren’t sure,” OPP Sgt. Joe Brisebois said Wednesday. 

A shelter-in-place order was issued after police arrived on scene, but was lifted hours later.

Brisebois said officers first found Paul Gray dead outside the home, and a post-mortem exam later identified the other two bodies found inside. Mitchell Gray turned out to be one of them.

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the killings and the arson, Brisebois said. 

“We still don’t know why this happened,” he said. 

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the police as they continue to investigate.

