Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager, dies at 48

FILE - Brandon Blackstock, from left, Kelly Clarkson appear at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2025 3:13 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 5:59 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and talent manager, has died of cancer, his family said Thursday. He was 48.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” a representative for the Blackstock family shared in a statement to The Associated Press. “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The news was first reported by People magazine. On Wednesday, Clarkson announced that she was postponing her “Studio Session” concerts in Las Vegas, writing on Instagram, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Blackstock was the father to four children, including two from his previous marriageto Melissa Ashworth: Savannah and Seth. He has two young children with Clarkson: River and Remington. Blackstock became a grandfather in 2022, when Savannah gave birth to a son named Lake.

Blackstock and Clarkson met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards back in 2006. They started dating in 2012, after reconnecting at a Super Bowl, and married in October 2013. In 2020, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested that she not be required to pay Blackstock spousal support.

The filing asked that the singer’s legal last name be restored to Clarkson and indicated that the couple had a prenuptial agreement. The divorce was contentious, eventually finalized in 2022. In 2024, the pair agreed to settle lawsuits over millions of dollars that he allegedly overcharged her while serving as her manager during their marriage.

Blackstock also formerly represented Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. He began his career with Starstruck Entertainment, his father Narvel Blackstock’s company. Country legend Reba McEntire was previously married to Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, and is the mother of Blackstock’s brother Shelby.

Narvel Blackstock managed Clarkson before his son took over.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press




