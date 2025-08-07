Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle downtown has died in hospital: police

Toronto police say a cyclist who was injured in a collision with a vehicle in downtown Toronto in July has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the Church Street and Gerrard Street East area on Friday, July 18, 2025, at around 6:38 a.m. after a collision involving a 28-year-old male cyclist on an e-bike and a silver Dodge Ram driven by a 57-year-old man.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

In an update on Thursday night, police said the cyclist died in hospital on July 31.

The investigation into the fatality is ongoing and police are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area, or incident, to contact investigators.

No charges have been laid.