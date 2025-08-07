Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle downtown has died in hospital: police

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 7, 2025 9:46 pm.

Toronto police say a cyclist who was injured in a collision with a vehicle in downtown Toronto in July has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the Church Street and Gerrard Street East area on Friday, July 18, 2025, at around 6:38 a.m. after a collision involving a 28-year-old male cyclist on an e-bike and a silver Dodge Ram driven by a 57-year-old man.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

In an update on Thursday night, police said the cyclist died in hospital on July 31.

The investigation into the fatality is ongoing and police are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area, or incident, to contact investigators.

No charges have been laid.

Top Stories

Canada’s Victoria Mboko wins National Bank Open title

Victoria Mboko has done it. The 18-year-old Canadian defeated Japan's Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday night to capture the women's title at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. It’s...

1h ago

Drop-in centres report spike in overdoses since 9 consumption sites closed, but Chief Coroner says drug-related deaths are down

"We're not surprised." That's how Bill Sinclair, CEO of The Neighbourhood Group Community Services, responded to the Toronto Drop-In Network's claims that overdoses have jumped by nearly 300 per cent...

2h ago

Boy, 15, arrested trying to flee from RIDE stop in Hamilton

Hamilton Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly tried to evade a RIDE checkpoint in East Hamilton early Thursday morning, "narrowly avoiding officers on scene." Officers set...

1h ago

AGCO moves to revoke North York nightclub's liquor licence for 'repeatedly obstructing inspections'

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it is taking action to revoke the liquor licence of a nightclub in North York after claiming that staff repeatedly blocked inspectors from entering...

6h ago

